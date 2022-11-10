Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Soccer Outfit Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for the World Cup.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Spiranac, rocking quite the soccer outfit, took to social media on Wednesday to show off the United States men's national team's 2022 World Cup kit.

Her video is going viral.

"Thoughts?" she tweeted.

The U.S. men's national team's kit has received mixed reviews, but that probably wouldn't be the case if Spiranac was rocking it.

The 2022 World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is set to get underway in two weeks.