Look: Photo Of World Cup Housing Situation Is Going Viral

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Qatar introduced a 6,000-cabin village for fans attending the upcoming World Cup.

Via Lujain Jo of the Associated Press, the 1.1 square-mile complex is located on an isolated lot near the airports and around a 40-minute commute from the stadium sites. Each room will cost around $200 per night or $270 with board.

Omar al-Jabers, the head of accommodations on Qatar's tournament committee, said approximately 60 percent of the rooms are already booked.

Stadium shared some photos from the facility.

Each cabin, which can hold up to two people, contains two twin beds with a nightstand, table, chair, toilet, shower, and air conditioning. Per the AP, al-Jaber said other rooms farther away from the action will be available for $80 per night.

"We have enough accommodation and people can come and enjoy the tournament and, of course, they can choose what they are looking for from the accommodation," he said.

In an effort to offer enough housing for tourists visiting throughout the world, Qatar has also hired three cruise ships to serve as hotels