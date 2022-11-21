Look: Reporter's Shirt Not Allowed At The World Cup

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is set to begin its 2022 World Cup on Monday afternoon.

USA will take on Wales in the first game of their group play stage. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. E.T.

Soccer reporter Grant Wahl, who's covering the World Cup from Qatar, says he was not allowed into the stadium on Monday afternoon, due to his shirt.

"Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales," Wahl wrote.

Wahl is wearing a soccer shirt with a rainbow theme.

“You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed," the security guard reportedly said.

You can add this to the latest list of grievances against Qatar as a host country for the 2022 Men's World Cup.

Nice job, FIFA.

The USA and Wales, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.