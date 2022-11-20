Look: Sad Fan At The World Cup Is Going Viral

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A sad Qatar fan is going viral at the 2022 Men's World Cup on Sunday morning.

Qatar is playing Ecuador in the first game of the 2022 Men's World Cup on Sunday.

It hasn't been a good start for Qatar.

The host country is already trailing Ecuador, 2-0, early in the first half on Sunday morning.

One sad Qatar fan is going viral on social media.

Let's just say that most soccer fans don't appear to be feeling too bad for this Qatar fan.

The 2022 Men's World Cup is airing on FOX networks this year.