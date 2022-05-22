Look: Soccer Player Was Assaulted During Fan Celebration

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Manchester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League title on the pitch at full time after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City won the Premier League on Sunday, but an Ashton Villa player was reportedly assaulted during the fan celebration.

Ashton Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted after the final whistle.

Man City released a statement:

Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.

Video footage shows Olsen getting hit multiple times as he attempted to leave the pitch.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Hopefully the culprits will be brought to justice.