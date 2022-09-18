Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years.

Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan.

The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was also featured in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Morgan, who's won World Cups and Olympic gold medals, went on to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times during her career.

Morgan is still dominating on the pitch, looking to lead the U.S women's national team to more success.

