Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Birthday Photo

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States getting into the field during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)

It was a good weekend for Alex Morgan.

The legendary United States women's national team star celebrated her birthday this weekend.

Morgan, one of the best players in United States soccer history, appeared to celebrate in good fashion.

"Another year, same energy," she wrote.

"HBD BOSS," one fan tweeted.

"Happy Birthday Boss Lady," another fan added.

"Happy Birthday to youuuuu!!!" one fan wrote.

"The Queen is about to conquer the lands of Monterrey!!!" one fan added on social media.

It's been a pretty great year for Alex.

Happy birthday!