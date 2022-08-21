Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year.

Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.

Off the pitch, Morgan is managing to have some fun, too.

The NWSL star recently enjoyed some fun in the sun out on a boat with her teammates.

"The girlies & I just wanted to be real for a second," she joked.

"in’t nothing wrong with being real! Go on girlies!" one fan tweeted.

"Late or on time w the BeReal tho?" another fan wondered.

"EVEN THOUGH U THRASHED MY ENGLAND IN THE WORLD CUP I STILL LOVE YOU SOO MUCH LMAOOO," one fan admitted.

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Have a good rest of the summer, Alex.