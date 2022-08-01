Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Date Photos

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Everyone's favorite soccer couple enjoyed a night out on the town on Sunday.

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan and her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco, enjoyed a night out as married parents of one.

"Mom & dads night out," Morgan wrote.

Alex and Servando appeared to take in a concert at the Shell in San Diego.

Fans took to Morgan's comment section to react to the cute photos.

"An evening at the Shell is the perfect date!!!" one fan wrote.

"Shine for us, the lovely man of the scoring machine," another fan added.

"So glad you guys enjoyed the Shell!!" another fan added.

Alex and Servando have been married since 2014. They have one child together, a child named Charlie.