Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Family Video
Alex Morgan is a truly inspirational figure in the sports world.
The legendary United States women's national team star is also a working mother.
Alex and her husband, soccer player Servando Carrasco, have a daughter named Charlie.
The USWNT star and her daughter shared the field earlier this weekend.
Fans are loving it.
"It’s a Family thing," one fan wrote.
"This is too cute 😍," one fan added.
"Charlie bringing in her shoe game! 😤," another fan added on social media.
That is pretty special.