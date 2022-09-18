Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Family Video

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan is a truly inspirational figure in the sports world.

The legendary United States women's national team star is also a working mother.

Alex and her husband, soccer player Servando Carrasco, have a daughter named Charlie.

The USWNT star and her daughter shared the field earlier this weekend.

Fans are loving it.

"It’s a Family thing," one fan wrote.

"This is too cute 😍," one fan added.

"Charlie bringing in her shoe game! 😤," another fan added on social media.

That is pretty special.