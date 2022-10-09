Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday.

Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home.

The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against her teammates.

"I can't see any offside in that play. And the ref didn't even check the video herself. Anyone else wondering why exactly the goal was called back?" she tweeted.

Morgan had photo evidence, too.

Fans were in agreement.

"Robbery," one fan wrote.

"they checked this from the worst possible angle im mad," one fan added.

"did they ignore that there was a touch of the ball before the offside question even came into play?" one fan added.

Morgan was still impressed by her teammates' performance overseas.

Hopefully we'll see Morgan back on the field for the national team soon.