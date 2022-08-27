Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field.

On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year.

Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life.

Morgan shared an adorable photo of herself with her husband, Alex, and her daughter, Charlie, at the beach.

Sports fans are loving it.

"Stunners. Three of em," one fan wrote.

"I love this fam so much," one fan added.

"amazing !" another fan added.

Keep enjoying the summer, Morgan family.