Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Epic Postgame Photo

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan's goal in the 78th minute lifted the United States to a 1-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday night.

With the win on Monday night, the USWNT has clinched a berth in the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2024 W Gold Cup.

Following the win over Canada, Morgan went on social media to celebrate her team's performance.

Morgan posted a picture on Instagram of her copying Steph Curry's "night night" celebration. It was an epic picture.

Here's the post from Morgan:

The majority of the reactions to Morgan's Instagram post were very positive.

"Night champ," one fan said.

"Congrats to USWNT and Alex... well deserved," another fan wrote. "Steph Curry global take over!"

"I'm in love with this pic," a third fan replied.

Up next for the USWNT are a few friendlies against Nigeria. Those matchups will take place in September.

The real test for the USWNT comes in 2023, as it'll try to win yet another World Cup.