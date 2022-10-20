Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world.

Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them.

If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan.

The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game 1 of the NLCS.

Photos of Morgan's look have gone viral on social media.

While fans remain split on the uniforms, they appear to be fans of Morgan's outfit.

"Only time that uniform looks good," one fan wrote.

"Alex is no longer invited to the cookout," a Phillies fan joked.

"No wonder the padres beat us," a Dodgers fan admitted on social media.

The Padres and the Phillies are tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday.

It should be a fun series.