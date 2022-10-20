Look: Sports World Reacts To Awkward Shakira News

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Orlando Stadium on June 10, 2010 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

A pretty awkward situation appears to be developing in European soccer.

An prominent European soccer player might have to wear his ex-girlfriend's name on his club shirt.

"Barcelona, who are sponsored by Spotify, are collaborating with major music artists for one-off shirt designs, with rapper Drake having his logo on the jersey for their El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Now, after fans mocked up Shakira's name as the next artist collaboration for Barcelona, reports in Spain have suggested it could potentially become a reality, making things incredibly awkward for Pique," the Daily Mail reports.

Uh oh.

That could be pretty awkward for Pique, who was in a long relationship with Shakira, before separating in ugly fashion.

"PLEASE UNIVERSE," one fan wrote.

"This must be real embarrassing for you," another fan wrote.

"He’s always gonna be known as Mr. Shakira one way or another," one fan added.

Make it happen, Spotify.