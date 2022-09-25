Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Alex Morgan News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan has become the latest prominent athlete to voice her support for Brittney Griner.

Sunday night, the United States women's national team legend and NSWL star posted a pregame photo of herself in a pro-BG photo on social media.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022, following an arrest at the airport. Griner was reportedly caught with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

Many in the U.S. sports world are calling for Griner's safe return to America.

Morgan voiced her support on Sunday night.

Morgan's Brittney Griner shirt has already been linked more than 1,000 times.

Fans are appreciative of the support.

"Alex has 3.8M followers. @nwsl_players using their platform to keep #BrittneyGriner’s detention in Russia front and center is so important. BRING HER HOME," one fan wrote.

"I LOVE YOU Morgan. I LOVE YOU," another fan admitted.

Brittney Griner (left) and Alex Morgan (right) via Getty Images.

Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022. Hopefully she'll be brought home soon.