Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.

Ultimately, Argentina prevailed in penalty kicks to win its first world title since 1986. Superstar Lionel Messi scored two of his team's three goals and also converted his try in the penalty shootout.

As the game seesawed back and forth, Messi's wife Antonela's emotions shifted frequently. Photos of her reactions have been going viral on Twitter.

"The whole of Argentina was on that same ride," one fan wrote.

"It wasn’t only you, Antonela. That game was insane," said another.

"This is all of us!" exclaimed a third.

"I need a wife like her," admitted a fourth tweeter.

Messi and his wife have been in a relationship since 2008. They have three children together and can now celebrate another milestone.