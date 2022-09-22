Look: Sports World Reacts To World Cup Soundtrack News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: General view of the stadium as fans celebrate the opening goal scored by Iury Gazinsky of Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Every four years, the official World Cup anthem draws a lot of attention from both soccer and music aficionados.

Some are pretty legit, like Shakira's "Waka Waka" in 2010, while others are more forgettable. What will this year's version be like?

Well, we don't know how it will sound quite yet, but the musical collaboration for it is noteworthy. Rapper Lil Baby and 1980s pop rock band Tears for Fears have teamed up to create "The World Is Yours to Take."

News of his unique pairing has been met with a mixture of excitement and raised eyebrows.

Lil Baby also confirmed this afternoon that he will be performing at the World Cup later this fall.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will run from November 20-December 18 in Qatar.