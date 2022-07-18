Look: Star Athlete Held At Gunpoint In Shocking Police Footage

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

A prominent soccer player was reportedly held at gunpoint by police in pretty shocking footage.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, a standout player for AC Milan, was held at gunpoint by police.

A shooting reportedly took place in the area at the same time, leading to some confusion.

The police issued a statement to Reuters.

"It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures," the statement read.

"Also as a function of self-protection, and [it] was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress.

"Once the person had been identified and [it had been] established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned."

Bakayoko, 27, joined AC Milan last summer.