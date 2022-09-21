Look: Ted Lasso Will Be Featured In Popular Video Game

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Actor Jason Sudeikis, in character as coach Ted Lasso, instructs his team during the 2016 Steve Nash Foundation Showdown at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

AFC Richmond is officially moving up to the big leagues.

On Wednesday, EA Sports announced that the fictional club from the Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" will be playable in FIFA 23.

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted Lasso in the popular series, said this is dream come true for him and many others involved in this project.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a statement. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo will be playable characters in FIFA 23.

EA Sports has also announced that players can select Ted Lasso as their manager in Career Mode. AFC Richmond can even be added to the Premier League.

FIFA 23 will be released on Sept. 30.