Look: The World Cup Semifinal Matches Are Set

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Badr Benoun of Morocco celebrates after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Francois Nel/Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the 2022 World Cup. After yet another thrilling day of games, the semifinals are officially set.

Croatia punched its ticket to the semifinals by defeating Brazil in a penalty shootout on Friday. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was sensational when it mattered most.

Argentina earned the right to face Croatia in the semifinals by defeating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. That match was also decided by a penalty shootout.

On Saturday afternoon, Morocco kept its Cinderella run alive by defeating Portugal. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the decisive goal.

France, meanwhile, knocked out England due to a late goal from Olivier Giroud. Next up for the defending champs is a showdown with Morocco.

Argentina and Croatia will face off on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, whereas France and Morocco will square off on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

The semifinals of the World Cup will be televised on FOX.