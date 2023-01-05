Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's eleventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut.

Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.

She'll wear Swanson on the back of her jersey, starting with their two international friendlies against New Zealand's Football Ferns this month.

The forward formerly known as Pugh was the second-youngest player on the USWNT's World Cup roster in 2019. She scored one goal en route to the country's fourth title.

She's expected to play a bigger role for the club this summer in New Zealand. The Chicago Red Stars tallied 11 goals and six assists in 17 matches for the NWSL squad last year. She scored three goals in three SheBelieves Cup matches for the U.S.

Pugh married Swanson in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10. Less than two weeks later, the baseball free agent signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.