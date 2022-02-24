Look: USWNT Players Protest Texas Transgender Kid News

The USWNT claimed victory in the SheBelieves Cup with a decisive win over Iceland yesterday. But some of the victorious players decided to use the spotlight to protest a recent Texas directive against transgender youth.

Several USWNT players wore tape on their wrists with “Protect Trans Kids” written on it during the 5-0 win. The move comes on the heels of a letter by Texas governor Greg Abbott directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to report transgender children and their parents to state authorities to investigate gender-confirming care as child abuse.

USWNT striker Catarina Macario was among the protesters who proudly showed off her wristband after scoring twice in the game. Speaking to reporters after the game, she explained that the protest was to show that the team does things that are “much bigger than just the game.”

“With the platform we have, we really wanted to show why this team is different and why we do things that are much bigger than just the game,” Macario said.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn took to Twitter after the game, ripping Governor Abbott’s letter as “MONSTROUS.”

To deny gender-affirming resources to trans kids and to threaten their parents and guardians with claims of child abuse is MONSTROUS. If you want to help, support groups like @EqualityTexas. #protectTransKids — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) February 24, 2022

Macario made it clear that the team wanted the move to be as visible as possible given that they were in Texas.

“It was just a way to show awareness, especially because we were playing in Texas,” Macario said. “I wanted to make sure everyone was able to see it, and it wasn’t just another thing getting [swept] under the rug.”

The next big tournament for the USWNT will be the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico. We’ll see if their protests continue this July.