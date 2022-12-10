Look: Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo After Upset Loss

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Portugal's dreams of winning the 2022 World Cup were crushed by Morocco this Saturday.

All Morocco needed to win this Saturday was a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute. That's because its defense did a fine job of shutting down Portugal's attack.

Shortly after the final whistle was blown, Cristiano Ronaldo was crying as he was leaving the pitch.

Ronaldo came off the bench for Portugal this Saturday. He had a chance late in the second half to score the equalizer for his country.

Clearly, Ronaldo was devastated by today's result.

The video of Ronaldo crying has received countless replies on Twitter over the past few minutes.

"You hate to see it," one fan sarcastically said.

"He should've started," another fan tweeted.

Not every soccer fan feels bad for Ronaldo.

If this was truly Ronaldo's final World Cup with Portugal, it's a disappointing finish to a legendary career.