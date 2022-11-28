Look: World Cup Fan's Racy Outfit Is Going Viral

A World Cup fan's racy outfit is going viral on social media this weekend.

The fan, Ivana Knöll, went viral on Instagram during the World Cup games on Sunday.

"When @fifaworldcup is shooting you 😍🙏🏼🇭🇷❤️⚽️ am I dreaming? 🙈❤️" she wrote.

Knoll shared more photos of her outfit on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

Croatia beat Canada, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps we'll see Knoll at some more games moving forward this tournament.