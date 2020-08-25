The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s 1 Club Getting Mentioned The Most For Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi during a World Cup game between Argentina and Croatia.NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks dejected during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 21, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images)

The news all the soccer world is talking about right now: the legendary Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona after two decades with the club.

Multiple reports have confirmed the 33-year-old Messi’s desire to depart Barcelona, where he is under contract until 2021. Even though Messi has been with Barca since he was a teenager, the franchise’s recent decline has contributed greatly to his wish to leave.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Barca will make any team wishing to acquire Messi pay his substantial release clause, or if they will be open to selling the soccer superstar. Regardless of whatever decision they make, one club is already being mentioned as Messi’s next destination.

Manchester City, which employs Messi’s former Barca manager Pep Guardiola, is being discussed as the obvious first choice for the Argentinian legend.

In fact, ESPN reported on Monday that Man City was already discussing how to make its finances work should Messi become available.

Barca is the only professional club Messi has known. He began his journey with the organization 20 years ago.

It would be shocking to see him suit up elsewhere, but it’s looking like a real possibility.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.