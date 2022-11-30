Man Reportedly Killed After U.S. Soccer's Win Against Iran

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Dejected fans of Iran react after Iran were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup in the group stage during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Following the United States' win over Iran on Tuesday night, a 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly killed by state security forces.

According to reports, Mehran Samak was shot in the head for honking a horn in celebration of Iran's loss to the United States.

Samak was apparently out on the streets to protest Iran's human rights record. He was joined by dozens of people.

The Iran International reported that Samak was sitting in a car next to his fiancee when he was shot.

Samak was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is obviously a very concerning situation for the people of Iran, and of course, our thoughts are with Samak's loved ones at this time.

With the men's soccer team for Iran set to return home soon, there are some who fear they could face harm because they protested the national anthem earlier in the World Cup.