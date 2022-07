Megan Rapinoe Gets Best Play Honor: Sports World Reacts

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe received a major honor at The ESPYS on Wednesday evening.

The United States women's national team star received the "Best Play" honor at The ESPYS.

Rapinoe received the award for her corner kick goal.

Some fans were unimpressed with the choice.

Other fans thought that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker should've won for his game-winning field goal last season.

The ESPYS are currently airing on ABC.