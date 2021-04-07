Megan Rapinoe Has Strong Message For Warriors Star Draymond Green

Last week, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a puzzling remark about the difference in pay for women’s sports. Fast forward a week later, and he’s under fire for what is being called an ignorant take.

“They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that,” Green said. “It’s coming off as a complaint because the people who can change it are just going to continue to say, ‘Well, the revenue isn’t there. If you don’t bring in the revenue, we can’t up your pay.’ They’re going to keep using that, but the reality is, as true as that is, it’s an excuse. Everyone says, ‘We support women. We support women’s empowerment. We support women in the workplace. We do this for women. We do X for women. Blah, blah, blah.’”

Green’s comments clearly didn’t sit well with U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe. On Wednesday, she had an emphatic response for the three-time NBA champion during the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s media summit.

“You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time,” Rapinoe said. “You don’t think we’ve asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

Rapinoe called Green’s comments disappointing in large part because he does have such a large platform and following.

“That was really disappointing, and from someone who has such a big platform, that’s just not acceptable at all.”

Megan Rapinoe today when asked about Draymond Green's comments about women's sports: "You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time… You don't think we've asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?" — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) April 7, 2021

Rapinoe ultimately believes Green missed an opportunity to voice his support for female athletes.

We’ll see if Green responds to Rapinoe later this week.