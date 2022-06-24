Megan Rapinoe Has Strong Reaction To Roe v. Wade Decision

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

On Friday, it was officially announced that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This landmark ruling established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973.

The court's decision this Friday gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws. According to multiple reports, roughly half the states are expected to either outlaw or restrict abortions from taking place.

Prior this weekend's friendly for the United States Women's National Soccer Team, veteran player Megan Rapinoe opened up about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Rapinoe expressed her frustration and sadness over this decision.

"Stand up. Say something. This is your wife, this is your sister, this is your friend, this is your girlfriend, this is the mother of your children. This is all of us," Rapinoe said. "And you are allowing a violent and consistent onslaught on the autonomy of women's bodies, on women's rights, on women's minds, on our hearts, on our souls. We live in a country that forever tries to chip away at what you have enabled, at what you have been privileged enough to feel your entire life."

Rapinoe's teammate, Lindsey Horan, echoed her sentiments.

"Waking up and hearing that news was not great, to say the least," Horan said. "I'm still a little bit shocked and trying to take it all in, but I do feel like this is taking a step backwards for our country."

Rapinoe also shared her thoughts on the idea of pro-choice.

"I think I'll just end with, 'pro-choice' means that we all get to decide what's best for us, because that is our right as a human being in this country - and, frankly, I believe, in the world. And pro-life does not allow anything except one strict religious view, frankly, and belief system to be forced upon everyone else."

Make no mistake, Rapinoe isn't the only notable athlete taking a stance on this very important subject.