Megan Rapinoe Reacts To NSWL Players Kneeling Before Game

A large group of NSWL players decided to kneel for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.

All 22 starters from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns, as well as the reserves from both teams, took a knee while the Star Spangled Banner played on Saturday.

The players then knelt for a short amount of time before kickoff. Black Lives Matter shirts and armbands were worn, too.

This was a significant display as team sports returned in the United States. The National Women’s Soccer League had been on hiatus since March due to the pandemic.

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe knows what it’s like to kneel for the anthem. She did it in honor of Colin Kaepernick before an international game in September 2016.

Rapinoe reacted to the NSWL players’ move on Twitter.

“You love to see it. You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color,” Rapinoe tweeted.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism against Black people and people of color in America,” the NSWL players said in a statement. “We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone.”

The Courage won the game, 2-1.