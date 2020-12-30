Megan Rapinoe Responds To Alabama Player’s Viral Message

Ahead of the Rose Bowl Game and the College Football Playoff, Alabama RB Najee Harris had some wonderful things to say about USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. And his praise for the soccer superstar didn’t go unnoticed.

On Tuesday, Harris spoke glowingly about Rapinoe, praising her for her California upbringing and taste in music. Harris praised her for her ongoing fight for equal pay with the USMNT, too.

Today, Rapinoe took to Twitter and thanked Najee Harris for his kind words. She wished him luck in the Rose Bowl Game against Notre Dame.

“Najeeeee Roll Tide!!!!! ( did I do it right? )” Rapinoe wrote. “Be Great, get those [rose]‘s and hurdle someone for me!”

Najeeeee🥰🙏🥰🙏🥰 Roll Tide!!!!! ( did I do it right? 🤪) Be Great, get those 🌹‘s and hurdle someone for me! @ohthatsNajee22 👩🏻‍🎤x 2️⃣2️⃣ https://t.co/4YcDPCGShD — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 30, 2020

Harris saw Rapinoe’s tweet and gave it a retweet of his own.

2019 was a great year for both Rapinoe and Harris.

Rapinoe led the USWNT to their fourth World Cup crown, while Harris took over as the team’s starting running back and scored 20 touchdowns.

COVID-19 kept Rapinoe off the pitch for most of the season, but she still led the USWNT to victory in the SheBelieves Cup. She has scored twice for the USWNT this year, bringing her career total to 52 goals in 168 caps.

Harris, meanwhile, set all kinds of records for Alabama and helped lead them to an undefeated record, an SEC championship and into the College Football Playoff.

Greatness clearly respects greatness.