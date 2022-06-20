Megan Rapinoe Speaks Out: Sports World Reacts

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe is making her opinion on the transgender athletes debate extremely clear.

The United States women's national team star has made it clear that she stands with transgender athletes, believing they have a right to compete amongst everyone else.

Rapinoe, speaking to TIME, outlined her opinion on where she stands on the issue.

"Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title. I’m sorry, it’s just not happening. So we need to start from inclusion, period. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. But we can’t start at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it’s just disgusting," she said.

"So, we need to really kind of take a step back and get a grip on what we’re really talking about here because people’s lives are at risk. Kids’ lives are at risk with the rates of suicide, the rates of depression and negative mental health and drug abuse. We’re putting everything through God forbid a trans person be successful in sports. Get a grip on reality and take a step back."

Rapinoe has made it clear that she favors trans inclusion in women's sports.

Rapinoe is getting praised for her opinion, though there are surely plenty who will disagree.

Rapinoe's comments come in the wake of the decision by swimming's governing body, which will make it harder for transgender athletes to compete in elite events moving forward.