Megan Rapinoe’s Partner, Sue Bird, Reacts To Settlement

WNBA legend Sue Bird is ecstatic about the latest news surrounding women’s soccer in the United States.

The U.S. women’s national team reached a massive $24M settlement in their lawsuit against U.S. Soccer wishing for equal pay. From now on, they’ll be paid the same as the men for tournaments such as the World Cup.

Bird joined NBA Today on ESPN and touched on how everyone wins in this situation and how the next generation of players won’t have to fight.

“When they win in this particular scenario, everyone wins,” Bird said. “A lot of what we’re doing now, it might not impact us directly, but the next generation won’t have to fight and that’s what it’s all about.”

pic.twitter.com/4LT3KiWl1A — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2022

Bird’s partner Megan Rapinoe, who’s on the USWNT, was one of the main people behind this movement and sees it as a monstrous win for not just women’s soccer, but women’s sports as a whole.

“There’s no real justice in this other than this never happening again,” Rapinoe told ESPN. “With the settlement of the working conditions and this settlement which is contingent upon a CBA that will have equal pay going forward, there’s no other way to look at it than just a monumental win for women’s sports and women’s soccer, in particular.”

There’s still work to be done, but this is still outstanding news.