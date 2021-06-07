Mexican Soccer Federation Responds To Their Fan Behavior

On Sunday night, the CONCACAF Nations League final between Mexico and the United States turned into an all-time classic on the pitch. However, the behavior of some of the fans in attendance tainted an otherwise entertaining rivalry match.

On Monday, the Mexican Football Federation addressed the despicable actions from those in the stands in Denver on Sunday.

“The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) appreciates the unconditional support it has always received from all its fans – known around the world for their limitless support of our National Team,” the governing body wrote in a statement, per Steven Goff of The Washington Post. “Sadly, due to the conduct of some, Mexico fans are now being called out around the globe for acts of discrimination of violence.”

Multiple instances of fan behavior led to stoppages in play during the Nations League final. The first came late in the second half when referee John Pitti paused the game after hearing a discriminatory anti-gay chant around the stadium.

The most shocking moments of the night came after Christian Pulisic scored what proved to be the game winning goal on a penalty kick in the 114th minute. He ran to the corner with the rest of the U.S. squad to celebrate but as the team started to head back onto the pitch, Gio Reyna, who scored earlier in the game, was hit in the head with a bottle.

The Mexican Football Federation pleaded with fans to correct their behavior moving forward.

“We count on your support for the National Team from the stands, avoiding any offensive, discriminatory of violent conduct which does not represent the Mexico of Today, nor those who for years have been recognized as the best fans in the world.”

From the Mexican federation on fan behavior… pic.twitter.com/U2K4pgsP5i — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) June 7, 2021

It’s possible that the Mexican National Team could face consequences if fans get out of control in the future. Needless to say, the instances in last night’s match were unacceptable and need to be out of the game permanently.