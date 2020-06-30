MLS Player’s Photo Of His Quarantine Food Is Going Viral

Professional sports leagues in the United States are getting ready to return in July, as the MLB, MLS and NBA all have new health guidelines in place for their athletes. However, it doesn’t seem like the MLS put much thought into its dining plan.

MLS teams are making their way down to to Florida for the “MLS is Back Tournament” that is going to begin on July 8 and end on August 11.

When players land in Orlando for the upcoming tournament, they’re required to quarantine until they receive their coronavirus test results. This means MLS players will have to remain in their hotels and eat whatever food is part of the dining plan.

Unfortunately for Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez, the MLS isn’t exacting offering five-star meals anytime soon. He shared a photo of his lunch this afternoon on Twitter. His post is well on it’s way to going viral.

The real issue here is that lunch apparently costs $65 for each player. To be fair, there is no telling if this is a daily price or weekly price for lunch. If it’s the former, then the reality is the MLS is getting ripped off here.

Hopefully for the sake of the players, they can have better options than just a banana and sandwich for lunch.

It’s the least the MLS can do for its athletes considering the fact that they’re playing in the middle of a pandemic.