More Than 100 Fans Reportedly Die At Sporting Event

MALANG, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 01: Football supporters enter the pitch as security officers try to disperse them during a riot following a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 01 October 2022. According to government officials, at least 174 people including police officers were killed mostly in stampedes after riots following a soccer match. (Photo by Suryanto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

More than 100 fans have reportedly died following a riot at a soccer game in Indonesia.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll hit 125 people on Sunday morning.

"The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world," the AP reports.

"Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java's Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2."

Many fans tragically died from trampling.

"We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as [fans] began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles," said East Java police chief Nico Afinta at a Sunday morning news conference.

Our thoughts are with the victims.