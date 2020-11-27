New Injury Update For U.S. Soccer Star Christian Pulisic

It’s been a little while since we last saw Christian Pulisic on the pitch. He’s been out of action since late-October with a hamstring injury that kept him out of USMNT camp in November.

But ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming game against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Frank Lampard had a big update on the USMNT superstar. Speaking to the media on Friday, Lampard announced that Pulisic has recovered from his hamstring injury.

However, Lampard stopped short of announcing whether he’ll play Pulisic against Tottenham this weekend. He said that the team is trying to figure out whether he’s fit enough to play.

“Christian Pulisic is back into contention and fitness,” Lampard said. “He’s fit, ready to start is a question mark. It is hard to gauge match fitness…”

The boy is back in squad training! 🤩 @cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/MRE4SdNidg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2020

Injuries have plagued Pulisic in the 14 months since Chelsea signed him from Borussia Dortmund for a £58 million transfer fee. He’s suffered multiple hamstring injuries in 2020, one in the FA Cup Final against Arsenal, and most recently after scoring a goal off the bench in the Champions League against Krasnodar.

But when healthy, Pulisic has been a valuable weapon for Lampard and the Blues. He had 10 goals and five assists for Chelsea 29 games last season.

We’re all hoping that the American No. 10 makes a full recovery and can continue to thrive in the Premier League.

