NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s FedEx Field News

Well, it sounds like FIFA may have to consider scratching one venue off its list of suitors for the 2026 World Cup.

According to Steven Goff of The Washington Post, a FIFA delegation toured the D.C. area in September and left with major concerns about FedEx Field’s structure and amenities.

As a result, D.C. may have to consolidate its 2026 World Cup bid with Baltimore because of those concerns.

Sports fans had plenty of things to say about this report from The Washington Post. Let’s just say they’re not surprised that FedEx Field’s conditions didn’t meet FIFA’s standards.

“FedEx Field is so terrible, that not even bribing FIFA could get a game there,” one fan tweeted.

“I am not even a little bit shocked,” another fan tweeted. “They need a new stadium, badly.”

“Anyone who’s ever seen FedEx Field knows it would be criminal to play any World Cup games there,” a third fan wrote.

FIFA plans on naming host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the next few months.

Terry Hasseltine, the executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, addressed a potential Baltimore-Washington bid.

“We’ve been very clear from our position — and D.C. has been very clear in their position — that we have two separate entities, and should [organizers] determine otherwise, that is up to them,” Hasseltine said, via The Washington Post.

This situation will be worth monitoring for at least the next month or two.