An unfortunate scene unfolded during the first half of this Saturday’s MLS Cup, as NYCFC midfielder Jesús Medina was struck by an object thrown by a fan.

After Taty Castellanos scored a goal in the 41st minute to give NYCFC, Medina ran over to his teammate to celebrate. Shortly after Medina met up with Castellanos by the corner flag, he was struck in the arm by what appeared to be a beer can.

Medina fell to the floor after getting hit. Another object was thrown on the field immediately right after Medina hit the turf. NYCFC’s players tried their best to defuse the situation, but the damage was already done.

ABC’s camera crew managed to catch this incident. As you’d expect, the broadcast crew was disgusted.

Jesús Medina was hit by an object thrown from the crowd after NYCFC scored. pic.twitter.com/n0ptX7nR1u — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 11, 2021

Thankfully, the fan who threw this object at Medina has been ejected.

“The fan who threw the object was ejected from the game, and has been banned from Providence Park,” the Timbers announced. “There is zero tolerance for behavior of that kind.”

The fan who threw the object was ejected from the game, and has been banned from Providence Park. There is zero tolerance for behavior of that kind. — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) December 11, 2021

There’s just no place in sports for this kind of behavior.

NYCFC and Portland are currently tied 1-1 and heading into extra time, as Felipe Mora scored the equalizer in the 94th minute.

The MLS Cup is being broadcast on ABC.