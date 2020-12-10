Legendary World Cup Star Has Reportedly Died At 64

A legendary World Cup and international soccer star has reportedly died on Wednesday night.

According to reports out of Italy, 1982 World Cup winner and Italy legend Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64.

Rossi is one of the most-beloved players in Italian soccer history.

“Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us,” RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale announced on Wednesday night.

“Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.

“RIP dear Paolo.”

Football Italia had some details on Rossi’s historic career:

He scored 20 goals in 48 caps for the Azzurri, including six on the way to the 1982 trophy in Spain. His hat-trick to beat Brazil 3-2 is legendary, followed by both goals to defeat Poland 2-0 in the semi-final and finding the net in the 3-1 Final triumph against West Germany. These exploits allowed him to win the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 1982 World Cup and consequently the 1982 Ballon d’Or as European Player of the Year.

Our thoughts are with Rossi’s friends and family.

Rest in peace, Paolo.