Pele's Daughter Reacts To Legendary Soccer Player's Death

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The sports world lost an icon this Thursday. Brazilian soccer legend Pele passed away at the age of 82.

Pele underwent treatment for colon cancer for a year. He was hospitalized this past month due to multiple ailments.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote him a heartfelt message on Instagram this Thursday.

"Everything we are is thanks to you," Nascimento wrote. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Prior to this post, Nascimento opened up about how difficult this situation has been for her family.

"These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes it is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories. And what we learn the most from all of this is that we have to seek one another, hold each other tight. That's the only way this is worth it. Everyone together."

Pele is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. He's the only player to ever win three World Cups.

There's no question that Pele's impact will be felt for generations to come.

Our thoughts are with Pele's loved ones at this time.