Photo: Alex Morgan Shares Heartwarming Father’s Day Message

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco became parents earlier this year.

The United States women’s national team star and the MLS midfielder had a daughter. Charlie Elena Carrasco was born in early May.

Earlier this year, the happy couple celebrated their first Mother’s Day. Now, it’s the dad’s turn.

Morgan took to Instagram to post a heartwarming Father’s Day message for Servando.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad Charlie could possibly have. I thought I loved you as much as one human could love another until you became a dad,” she wrote.

Servando posted a heartwarming Mother’s Day post earlier this year.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the new momma. Charlie looking at you this way will never get old,” he wrote.

Morgan was originally planning on giving birth to her first child and then playing in the Summer Olympics later this year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Summer Games to be postponed until 2021.

Thankfully, that has meant Alex and Servando have gotten to spend as much time as possible with their beautiful baby girl.

“1 month with our girl. No I can’t stop staring,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Happy Father’s Day, Servando!