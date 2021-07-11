The Spun

Photo Of Italian Couple In Crowd At Wembley Going Viral

A sideline shot of Italy's coaching staff during Euro 2020 Final.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Roberto Mancini, Head Coach of Italy gives instructions as Fourth Official, Carlos del Cerro Grande raises the substitute board during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Wembley Stadium is not surprisingly mostly filled with England supporters for today’s Euro 2020 final between the home team and Italy.

However, that hasn’t prevented the small throngs of Italian fans from getting themselves noticed. During the second half, one couple in particular caught the camera’s attention.

The ESPN crew found a shot of a woman dressed in a pizza costume and with her face painted in the colors of the Italian flag. Next to her was her significant other, who was dressed like Mario.

This was truly a sight to behold.

Without a doubt, the pair in these photos was excited when Leonardo Bonucci knocked in a loose ball in front of the goal in the 67th minute, tying the score at 1. England took an early 1-0 lead on Luke Shaw’s goal in the second minute.

Today’s championship match just entered stoppage time in the second half. If the score stays knotted at 1, we’ll have 30 minutes of extra time.

You can watch the rest of Italy-England on ESPN.


