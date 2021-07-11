Photo Of Italian Couple In Crowd At Wembley Going Viral

Wembley Stadium is not surprisingly mostly filled with England supporters for today’s Euro 2020 final between the home team and Italy.

However, that hasn’t prevented the small throngs of Italian fans from getting themselves noticed. During the second half, one couple in particular caught the camera’s attention.

The ESPN crew found a shot of a woman dressed in a pizza costume and with her face painted in the colors of the Italian flag. Next to her was her significant other, who was dressed like Mario.

This was truly a sight to behold.

Can I be Luigi babe? No, pizza. You have to be the pizza pic.twitter.com/UsCYMMFGBN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

Mario and a pizza, an Italian love story for the ages pic.twitter.com/dVIj82d9KE — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 11, 2021

What's the most Italian thing you can think of?

These two: Pizza and Mario pic.twitter.com/TFa7wT0Hbg — Kiki Intarasuwan (@kintarasu) July 11, 2021

Without a doubt, the pair in these photos was excited when Leonardo Bonucci knocked in a loose ball in front of the goal in the 67th minute, tying the score at 1. England took an early 1-0 lead on Luke Shaw’s goal in the second minute.

Today’s championship match just entered stoppage time in the second half. If the score stays knotted at 1, we’ll have 30 minutes of extra time.

You can watch the rest of Italy-England on ESPN.