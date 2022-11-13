Photos: Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of USA warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan has long been a standout soccer player on the field. She's long been a pretty popular celebrity, too.

The United States women's national team star has become quite famous, both on and off the field, thanks to her incredible play on the soccer pitch.

But Morgan has done more than just play soccer, too. She's also branched out into other areas, including modeling.

As the years have gone on, some of Morgan's top photos from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot have gone viral on social media.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. But she's only one of a handful to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Soccer fans were big fans of Morgan's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

