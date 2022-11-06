Photos: Alex Morgan's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has been home to some of the best athletes in the world over the years.

From soccer stars to Olympic gold medalists to professional basketball players to tennis Grand Slam champions, some of the best athletes in the world have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan is one of them.

The United States women's national team star and NWSL standout has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three separate times. Her most iconic photoshoot, though, was surely the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Morgan is one of several prominent athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.

Morgan is one of several top athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from her photoshoots here.