Photos: European Soccer Club’s New Trainer Is Going Viral

A prominent European soccer club’s new fitness trainer is going viral on social media this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, one of the top teams in Germany’s Bundesliga, has reportedly hired Alica Ѕchmidt, a track and field athlete.

News.com.au had some details on the European soccer club bringing in Schmidt:

Sponsored by Puma like the Dortmund side, Schmidt was invited to the club’s training complex where she gave the stars a workout of her own. She performed a series of lunges and stretches alongside Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack as well as Swiss international Manuel Akanji. Schmidt then gave 31-year-old Mats Hummels a 400m race where she left the centre-back for dead.

Na the New fitness coach of Borussia Dortmund, Alicia Schmidt No wonder Jadon Sancho no wan come Man Utd again. 😆 #MUFC #GGMU 🔴⚫️ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/13CPi1NxNj — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) September 25, 2020

Schmidt was already one of the most-followed athletes on Instagram and her following is sure to grow because of this.

Schmidt doesn’t care much for the social media following, though. The track and field athlete is focused on the 2021 Olympics.

“Sport comes clearly first.

“There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans makes you interesting, and that’s just competitive sport for me,” she said.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Augsburg on Saturday. The German club is now eighth in the Bundesliga.