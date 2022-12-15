Photos: Meet The Fan Getting Players' Attention At World Cup

05 December 2022, Qatar, Al-Wakra: Soccer, World Cup, Japan - Croatia, final round, round of 16, Al-Janub Stadium, Ivana Knöll, a model from Croatia, poses in the stands before the match. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Croatian model Ivana Knoll has gone viral several times during the 2022 World Cup. It certainly helps that her country made it all the way to the semifinals.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Knoll opened up about some of the unfortunate experiences she had at the World Cup.

It turns out Knoll was subjected to rude behavior and bizarre marriage proposals from players in Qatar.

"I am only having fun with everybody," Knoll said. "I suppose people like me because I am good-looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all."

It's unfortunate that Knoll has to deal with this type of behavior at the World Cup.

On the bright side, Knoll has really improved her social media following over the past few weeks. She now has over three million followers on Instagram.

Knoll, 30, is the founder and owner of clothing brand 'wearknolldoll.'

The former Miss Croatia has been wearing her brand's outfits throughout the World Cup. They actually match the national team's kits.

Even though Croatia was eliminated by Argentina this past Tuesday, Knoll will have one more chance to support her country in the World Cup.

On Saturday, Croatia will face Morocco in the third place play-off.

Knoll will have at least a few more days to expand her brand. Hopefully, she doesn't have to deal with more unwanted visitors in Qatar.