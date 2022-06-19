Photos: Meet The Husband Of Soccer Legend Alex Morgan

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is paying tribute to her husband on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, share an adorable daughter together, Charlie.

"My most favorite thing is what's in this picture. The pure love and joy makes my heart full. Happy Father's Day," Morgan wrote.

Alex and her husband, Servando, met through soccer. He was a professional soccer player in the MLS.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA kisses her husband Servando Carrasco after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alex and Servando currently reside in California, where the legendary USWNT star plays for the San Diego Wave.

Happy Father's Day, Servando!