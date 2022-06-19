Photos: Meet The Husband Of Soccer Legend Alex Morgan
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.
United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is paying tribute to her husband on social media on Sunday afternoon.
Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, share an adorable daughter together, Charlie.
"My most favorite thing is what's in this picture. The pure love and joy makes my heart full. Happy Father's Day," Morgan wrote.
Alex and her husband, Servando, met through soccer. He was a professional soccer player in the MLS.
Alex and Servando currently reside in California, where the legendary USWNT star plays for the San Diego Wave.
Happy Father's Day, Servando!