Photos: Meet The Longtime Husband Of Alex Morgan

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of USA warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

It's a special weekend for the Morgan family.

United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is celebrating her birthday this weekend.

Alex, one of the best players in U.S. soccer history, appears to be having a good birthday weekend.

Alex Morgan and her family are surely doing everything they can to enjoy the birthday and Fourth of July weekend.

The longtime U.S. soccer star and her husband, Servando Carrasco, have been married since 2014.

Alex and Servando, who also plays professional soccer, have one child together, a daughter named Charlie.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA kisses her husband Servando Carrasco after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Servando is certainly a lucky man, being married to one of the greatest players in United States soccer history.

The husband of Alex Morgan is a defensive midfielder, who had a long career in Major League Soccer.

Happy birthday, Alex!