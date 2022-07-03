Photos: Meet The Longtime Husband Of Alex Morgan
It's a special weekend for the Morgan family.
United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is celebrating her birthday this weekend.
Alex, one of the best players in U.S. soccer history, appears to be having a good birthday weekend.
Alex Morgan and her family are surely doing everything they can to enjoy the birthday and Fourth of July weekend.
The longtime U.S. soccer star and her husband, Servando Carrasco, have been married since 2014.
Alex and Servando, who also plays professional soccer, have one child together, a daughter named Charlie.
Servando is certainly a lucky man, being married to one of the greatest players in United States soccer history.
The husband of Alex Morgan is a defensive midfielder, who had a long career in Major League Soccer.
Happy birthday, Alex!